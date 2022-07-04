Women in Canadian tech urging companies to pay for U.S. staff to travel for abortions
Women in Canadian tech urging companies to pay for U.S. staff to travel for abortions
A group of prominent women in Canada's tech sector are calling for employers to pay for U.S. staff to travel to get abortions.
In an open letter, at least 50 signatories say they are "devastated" for those impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional protections for abortion.
The women say the reversal is "a dangerous step toward oppression" and could lead to a further curtailing of rights that were long fought for.
On top of covering costs for staff needing to travel for abortions, signatories are urging companies to consider relocation policies that would help employees move to jurisdictions where reproductive rights are upheld.
They also want companies to ensure health benefits can be accessed unconditionally, with dignity and privacy and employees are given paid time off or volunteer days to attend protests or support women fighting for rights.
The letter's signatories include Real Ventures managing partner Janet Bannister, Borrowell co-founder Eva Wong, Willful CEO Erin Bury and Summit Nanotech CEO Amanda Hall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022.
Have you tried accessing abortion services in Canada?
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have had an abortion.
Did you struggle to access abortion services or information in Canada? Was it difficult to secure an appointment?
Tell us your story by emailing dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
