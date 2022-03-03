S&P/TSX composite relatively flat as crude oil prices slip from eight-year high

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was relatively flat after a volatile couple of days as investors continue to assess the impact of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and central bank responses to soaring inflation.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 5.23 points to 21,250.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.69 points at 33,794.66. The S&P 500 index was down 23.05 points at 4,363.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 214.08 points at 13,537.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.96 cents US compared with 78.94 on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$2.93 at US$107.67 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$4.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,935.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 11.6 cents at US$4.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.