S&P/TSX composite index down on widespread losses, U.S. stocks also down
Canada's main stock index ended down on widespread losses driven by rising concerns about economic growth that also pushed U.S. markets lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.94 points at 18,327.04, led by declines in the energy sector.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 329.60 points at 29,260.81. The S&P 500 index was down 38.19 points at 3,655.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.01 points at 10,802.92.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US, compared with 73.69 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was down US$2.03 per barrel at US$76.71 and the November natural gas contract was up 2.2 cents at US$7.01 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$22.20 at US$1,633.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.30 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.
