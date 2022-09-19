S&P/TSX composite index closes up, U.S. markets also end up after choppy day

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index closed up, boosted in part by strength in the mining sector, while U.S. stock markets closed higher after falling earlier in the day.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 176.50 points at 19,562.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 197.26 points at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 index was up 26.56 points at 3,899.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.62 points at 11,535.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.26 cents US compared with 75.27 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract closed up 60 cents at US$85.36 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up a penny at US$7.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,678.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down half a penny at US$3.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022