S&P/TSX composite falls on fears that rising rates will reduce demand for oil

Energy and technologies helped push Canada's main stock index lower as a shrunken U.S. economy last quarter and aggressive comments from Fed officials had investors worrying about weaker demand and a potential recession.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 144.10 points to 19,078.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.32 points at 31,029.31. The S&P 500 index was down 2.72 points at 3,818.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.65 points at 11,177.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.65 cents US compared with 77.74 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.98 at US$109.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 7.2 cents at US$6.50 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.70 at US$1,817.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was essentially flat at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022