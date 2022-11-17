S&P/TSX composite down almost 75 points, U.S. markets also slip
Markets in the U.S. and Canada slipped for a second day in a row, with losses in energy, information technology, utilities and metals leading Canada's main stock index downward.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.38 points at 19,884.58.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.51 points at 33,546.32.The S&P 500 index was down 12.23 points at 3,946.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 38.70 points at 11,144.96.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.05 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 75.13 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude oil contract was down US$3.60 at US$81.40 per barreland the December natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$6.37 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$12.80 at US$1,763.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents US$3.69 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022
