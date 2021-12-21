S&P/TSX composite back on the upswing after rocky start to the week

Canada's main stock index was on the upswing on Tuesday after a rocky start to the week with information technology and base metals gaining the most in mid-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 291.95 points at 20,830.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 419.43 points or 1.2 per cent at 35,351.59. The S&P 500 index gained 36.28 points at 4,604.30 while the Nasdaq composite was up 139.08 points at 15,120.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.34 cents US compared with 77.27 cents US on Monday.

The February crude contract was up $1.81 at US$70.42 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.91 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.20 at US$1786.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.