Respondents to Bank of Canada questionnaire largely oppose creating a digital loonie
The Bank of Canada's public consultations on the creation of a digital Canadian dollar reveal most respondents are opposed to it.
The central bank released its findings Wednesday that show more than 80 per cent of respondents strongly opposed the Bank of Canada researching and building the capability to issue a digital dollar.
The vast majority of respondents also said they do not trust the Bank of Canada to issue a secure digital currency.
Among the top concerns was privacy, while the questionnaire also revealed low levels of trust in institutions to protect personal data.
The Bank of Canada noted the findings do not necessarily reflect the views of the overall public because participants self-selected to respond to the questionnaire.
As more people go cashless, central banks around the world are researching the possibility of creating digital currencies.
A digital currency would be different from cryptocurrencies because it would be backed by the central bank and its value wouldn't change since it would be just another form of existing Canadian currency.
In 2020, the Bank of Canada announced that it would build a contingency plan for the creation of a digital currency, should the need for it ever arise.
While the public consultations aimed to gauge interest in a digital currency, the central bank said the decision to create a digital dollar is for Parliament to make.
"Our responsibility is to ensure the Canadian payments system is ready for the economy of the future," Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said in a statement.
"The way people pay for things and use money is changing. If Canadians decide a digital dollar is necessary, our obligation is to be ready."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has vehemently opposed the creation of a digital currency, proposing last year to ban the Bank of Canada from creating one.
At the same time, he has previously promoted the use of cryptocurrencies and suggested it offered Canadians a way to opt out of inflation, though he has shifted away from the topic more recently.
The central bank also sought out the thoughts of other stakeholders on the creation of a digital currency, including the financial sector and civil society organizations.
Financial sector stakeholders said they wanted more information on how a digital currency would work to better understand the implications for their business models.
The Bank of Canada's engagement with civil society groups that advocate for Canadians with disabilities, consumers and low-income Canadians found these groups mainly supported a digital currency if its design would remove existing barriers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
-
YOUR FINANCES
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
B.C. Sikh leader one of 'so many targets,' undercover officer allegedly told in U.S. assassination plot
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
LIVE at 1:30 Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
Once a furniture store then a dance hall, this century-old theatre in St. John's returns to its roots
The Majestic Theatre has reopened in downtown St. John’s as a fully functioning arts venue. The project backers hope it’s a return to form for the historic building.
Homes near ski hills are increasing in price across Canada. Here's where
A new report from Royal LePage predicts the cost of homes near ski hills will not cool in 2024, but instead heat up across in many regions. Here's where.
Canadian government selects Boeing military plane in sole-source deal, bypassing Bombardier
The federal government is expected to announce as early as Thursday that it has selected Boeing to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar deal, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Canada
-
B.C. Sikh leader one of 'so many targets,' undercover officer allegedly told in U.S. assassination plot
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
-
LIVE at 1:30
LIVE at 1:30 Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
-
Major Canadian cities lacking in accessibility for people with disabilities: study
New research suggests nearly 60 per cent of public spaces in Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa are either inaccessible or partially inaccessible to people with disabilities.
-
Once a furniture store then a dance hall, this century-old theatre in St. John's returns to its roots
The Majestic Theatre has reopened in downtown St. John’s as a fully functioning arts venue. The project backers hope it’s a return to form for the historic building.
-
Respondents to Bank of Canada questionnaire largely oppose creating a digital loonie
The Bank of Canada's public consultations on the creation of a digital Canadian dollar reveal most respondents are opposed to it. The central bank released its findings Wednesday that show more than 80 per cent of respondents strongly opposed the Bank of Canada researching and building the capability to issue a digital dollar.
World
-
Live updates
Live updates Mediators try to extend Gaza truce, which could expire within a day
With hours left to go before a truce in Gaza expires, international mediators worked to extend it to facilitate the release of militant-held hostages and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The ceasefire has paused the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinians in decades.
-
U.S. Air Force Osprey crashes off Japan during training, killing at least one of the eight on board
A U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission Wednesday off of the country's southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members, the Japanese coast guard said.
-
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
-
At least 40 civilians killed by al Qaida-linked rebels in a Burkina Faso town, UN rights office says
At least 40 civilians were killed last weekend by al Qaida-linked rebels trying to take control of a besieged town in Burkina Faso's hard-hit northern region, the United Nations rights office said, calling the attack a war crime.
-
U.K.'s Sunak ramps up criticism of Greek leader in Parthenon Marbles spat
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak escalated his war of words with the leader of Greece on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of trying to "grandstand" over the disputed Parthenon Marbles and breaking a promise to the U.K. government.
-
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.
-
Senators need to 'get out of the way' and pass carbon price bill: Conservative MP
Ontario Conservative MP Adam Chambers says senators should, in his words, 'learn their place in a democracy' and go back to being what he calls 'invisible' instead of holding up a carbon pricing farm bill.
-
Canadian government selects Boeing military plane in sole-source deal, bypassing Bombardier
The federal government is expected to announce as early as Thursday that it has selected Boeing to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar deal, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Health
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
B.C. planned to send 50 cancer patients per week to the U.S. It has sent a fraction of that
Leah Rowntree was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in April, shortly before B.C. announced it would send patients like her to Bellingham, Wash., for radiation therapy. On Tuesday, Rowntree had her first radiation treatment. But she chose to pay for it in Houston, Texas, not trusting the B.C. system to get her into treatment in the province—or in Bellingham—in time.
-
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Sci-Tech
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign
According to Spotify Wrapped, Taylor Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. That means the pop superstar has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row since 2020.
-
Actor Jonathan Majors in court for expected start of jury selection in New York assault trial
The actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court in New York on Wednesday for the expected start of jury selection in a trial in which he is accused of injuring his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring.
-
'The Last of Us' named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of 'The Last of Us' to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.