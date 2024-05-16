Regulations, 'fragmented' construction sector holding back housing starts: CMHC

DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires burning in Canada
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
A study by Canada's national housing agency says housing starts aren't keeping pace with available residential construction resources due to restrictive regulations and a "highly fragmented" industry.
In an analysis published Thursday, Mathieu Laberge, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. senior vice-president of housing economics and insights, said Canada has the potential to build more than 400,000 homes per year -- around two-thirds higher than the 240,267 housing starts last year.
That's based on a calculation of housing start potential for 2023 had it reflected the level of construction labour productivity of the early 2000s. It also reflects a scenario where the national rate of housing starts equalled that of the most productive major cities -- Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
"We could build, actually, a lot more based on what we used to do before, or based on what is being done right now in the best performing cities across the country in terms of housing starts," Laberge said in an interview.
He said those calculations even account for Canada's growing construction labour shortage, noting there were roughly 650,000 workers building homes in Canada in 2023, which is "the most we've ever seen."
Earlier this year, the shortage was cited by CMHC in its housing supply report as one of three main factors contributing to longer construction times.
"If you look 20 years ago, we built housing starts with a lot less labour, and so that begs the question: why? I haven't heard a compelling response to that," said Laberge.
"We need to get into why, from the early 2000s to early 2010s, were we able to build ... the same level of housing starts with a lot less labour than now."
Laberge proposes regulatory reform, particularly at the municipal level, as one solution to increasing productivity. He said rules around permit delivery, how many storeys and units a building can contain and development charges stand in the way of further development in many regions.
Some regions have seen movement on that front. Laberge's study points to zoning reforms introduced by the B.C. government, to be implemented by municipalities, allowing for more density.
"What we see is the highest performers in that ratio are also those that have the more flexible regulation," he said.
"When it comes to permitting process, that plays a big role. When it comes to densification and zoning, it plays a big role. When it comes to development charges, it plays a big role."
He also argues industry consolidation could help build homes more efficiently, with 69 per cent of construction businesses currently having fewer than five employees.
Fragmentation in the Canadian residential construction sector is more apparent in some regions of the country, according to the agency. It said low market consolidation hinders investment in research and development, efficient recruitment, training, resource allocation and project management.
The report said consolidation could help generate economies of scale and enable some production savings to be passed on to Canadians.
The federal government unveiled a plan last month to build 3.87 million new homes by 2031.
It said provinces, territories and municipalities will also need to step up, dubbing the plan a "call to action" for various levels of government to work together and create incentives that will spur housing development.
Laberge said that goal remains possible but it will require changes, like those he recommends, to happen soon.
"Structural changes take time," he said.
"What we need is for the structural changes to occur now, so that down the road, we get to a point where we need to be."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
The province’s health minister and solicitor general are urging Toronto to rescind its request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, calling the proposal 'misguided' and 'disastrous.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has "issues" with the Progressive Conservative government of New Brunswick.
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King boasted about his role in gridlocking downtown Ottawa and directed protesters to honk their horns in contravention of a court order in a series of videos published on social media during the events.
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
Fort St. John businesses have been doing their best to welcome an influx of wildfire evacuees, offering free movie nights — popcorn included — and discount burritos.
An Air Force instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the jet was still on the ground at a Texas military base, the Air Force said Tuesday.
Slovak authorities charged a man Thursday with attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico, saying he acted alone in a politically motivated attack.
With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, defense lawyers pressed former attorney Michael Cohen on his criminal history and past lies Thursday as they worked to convince jurors not to believe the star witness' pivotal testimony.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday for China's proposals on ending the war in Ukraine, which have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western supporters as largely following the Kremlin's line.
The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy.
Canada on Thursday imposed its first-ever sanctions on what the foreign ministry called 'extremist' Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and said Ottawa was weighing additional measures to deter settler violence against Palestinians.
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
Countless people seek emergency care for back pain, muscle strains and similar injuries resulting from “moving wrong” during mundane, everyday tasks such as bending over to tie shoes, lifting objects or doing household chores.
A black bear cub with signs of neurological disease was euthanized in Banff last week.
Egypt’s Great Pyramid and other ancient monuments at Giza exist on an isolated strip of land at the edge of the Sahara Desert.
The Webb Space Telescope has discovered the earliest known merger of black holes. These two gigantic black holes and their galaxies consolidated just 740 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang.
There’s no point asking Marisa Abela to sing Amy Winehouse songs at karaoke. Her friends have already tried and failed. But you can see her sing — and become — Winehouse in the new film “Back to Black,” which opens in the U.S. on Friday.
Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Canada's telecom and television complaints watchdog says many telecom providers aren't following complaints section rules on their websites, and it's particularly concerned about some repeat offenders.
U.S. stocks edged back from their record heights Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped the 40,000 level for the first time.
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
Xander Schauffele broke the PGA Championship scoring record, seizing on the rain-softened conditions at Valhalla on Thursday with a 9-under 62 to set the early target.
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
A judge has rejected a B.C. man's claim that his genitals "accidentally" fell out of his shorts – twice – at a Surrey mall, finding him guilty of indecent exposure.
The government has shut down a B.C. brewery's promotion that would have seen 12 people receive a year's supply of free beer for tattooing the company's logo on their body.
A man who attacked a SkyTrain attendant in 2021 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, transit police say.
Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at a park in Brampton last week that left a man injured.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
The Ottawa Police Service has closed its case into a suspicious death in a Centretown park last month, deeming it accidental.
OC Transpo officials suggest it will be the summer before passengers begin riding the Trillium Line, with several hurdles still to clear before service begins on Ottawa's new north-south line.
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
Quebec Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon believes that gasoline taxes should be raised.
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with goaltender Calvin Pickard in Game 5.
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two female teens in separate instances.
Tens of millions of dollars will flow to Manitoba through a federal partnership to better equip the province for wildfire seasons to come, as an out-of-control blaze rages in the north.
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
Saskatchewan Mounties want the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls circulating where people claim to be from the RCMP.
The Sask. United Party’s (SUP) sole member in the legislature, Nadine Wilson, has announced she will step down from her role as the party's leader.
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police have laid another drug-related charge after raiding a psilocybin seller in Cambridge again.
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
Giant Tiger has announced that the company is closing a number of stores including one location in Saskatoon.
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.
Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
Just 26 metres is all that remains of bridge deck construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
Erie Shores HealthCare has announced the introduction of a new mammography machine capable of contrast-enhanced imaging.
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
With no active wildland fires burning in northern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry sent 10 crews to Manitoba to help battle the blazes there.
Patricia Doiron of Sault Ste. Marie won $250,000 playing Instant Bingo Multiplier.
Sault Ste. Marie city council is calling on the provincial government to recognize Ontario’s physician shortage.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
