Business

    • RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship

    Royal Bank of Canada signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj Royal Bank of Canada signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.

    In a statement released Friday evening, RBC says it recently became aware of allegations involving Ahn and launched an internal review, while also consulting external legal counsel to investigate.

    It says the probe found evidence that Ahn was in an "undisclosed close personal relationship" with another employee who received preferential treatment, including promotion and compensation increases, which violated the bank's code of conduct.

    Ahn and the other employee were both terminated following the review.

    RBC says the investigation found no evidence of conduct by either individual that affects the bank's previously issued financial statements, strategy or financial or business performance.

    Katherine Gibson, who most recently served as RBC's senior vice-president of finance and controller, has been appointed interim chief financial officer, effective immediately, while a search is conducted for a permanent successor.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    • Murder on Highway 403 unsolved 30 years later

      It’s been thirty years since Michael James Lovejoy was found shot to death inside his transport truck on the side of Highway 403 in Brantford, and his murder remains unsolved.

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News