TORONTO -- Higher bond yields hurt the technology sector and sparked a broad-based decline in North American stock markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 289.28 points to 20,174.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 569.38 points at 34,299.99. The S&P 500 index was down 90.48 points at 4,352.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 423.29 points or 2.8 per cent at 14,546.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.86 cents US compared with 79.13 cents US on Monday.

The November crude oil contract was down 16 cents at US$75.29 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 14.9 cents at US$5.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.50 at US$1,737.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.3 cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.