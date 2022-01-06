Merchandise trade surplus $3.1 billion in November: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus rose to $3.1 billion in November, despite the disruptions caused by flooding and landslides in B.C.

The agency says the result compared with a revised surplus of $2.3 billion for October which was initially estimated at $2.1 billion.

The larger trade surplus came as total exports rose 3.8 per cent in November to $58.6 billion.

Exports of consumer goods climbed 9.0 per cent in November to $7.3 billion as large shipments of COVID-19 medication came into Canada for packaging and labelling and were subsequently exported. Exports of basic and industrial chemical, plastic and rubber products increased 14.7 per cent to $3.8 billion.

Meanwhile, imports rose 2.4 per cent in November to $55.4 billion.

Imports of consumer goods rose 5.2 per cent in November to $12.3 billion, while imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products climbed 7.3 per cent to nearly $5 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022