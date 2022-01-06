Merchandise trade surplus $3.1 billion in November: StatCan

Loonies are displayed on a map of North America in this file photo from Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Loonies are displayed on a map of North America in this file photo from Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE Business News