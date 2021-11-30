Lululemon sues Peloton over 'copy-cat' workout apparel

This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MORE Business News