KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an "unacceptable" message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
KFC app users in the country received a message encouraging them to mark the day with crispy chicken and cheese from KFC, according to Twitter users who shared screengrabs of the message in German. The initial message was apparently followed by another, saying the first was an error.
Kristallnacht, often translated as "Night of Broken Glass," refers to a series of violent raids by the Nazi regime on Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues in 1938.
"Earlier today an automated push notification was accidently [SIC] issued to KFC app users in Germany that contained an obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message," KFC Germany said in a statement emailed to CNN Business. "We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all."
"We sincerely apologise," the statement continued.
KFC Germany didn't confirm the language used in the alert.
The company explained that it relies on a "semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances," adding that "in this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared."
KFC Germany said yesterday that it suspended app communications while it put its process under review to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
In this case, the company was able to blame an automated system for the mistake. But brands often get their messaging wrong around holidays or memorial days, especially ones that commemorate a painful occasion.
Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, became a federal holiday last year.
Brands rushed to create messages and products for the holiday this year, and many missed the mark. Some relied on racist tropes to mark the occasion and others treated it like a glib celebration, leaving people disappointed and offended.
KFC's message resulted in similar outrage among some German customers and has been widely criticized on social media.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.