Home resales fall by 1.9 per cent across Canada, new listings on the rise: RBC
Home resales fell by 1.9 per cent across Canada in September, the third month in a row that resale rates have dropped, according to a new report by RBC.
At the same time, more sellers are coming to market right now, the report says, with new listings having increased each month for the past six months. In September, the number of listings surpassed pre-pandemic levels for that time of year by 10 per cent.
RBC’s Monthly Housing Market Update, which was posted last Friday, states that in September, new listings went up by 6.3 per cent across Canada.
It’s good news for those looking to buy a home — prices are expected to “soften” for the rest of the year, potentially continuing into the beginning of 2024, the report stated.
SALES GOING DOWN
Calgary remains a hotspot for home sales in Canada, but the city recorded its first dip in six months in September, with sales dropping by 1.8 per cent.
In other regions across the country, the drop in sales was more dramatic.
Vancouver, for example, saw a 5.6 per cent decrease in home resales. Another market experiencing slower activity in September was Saskatoon, where sales dropped by 3.9 per cent.
Although Toronto only saw a 1.8 per cent decrease in September compared to the previous month, the decrease compared to the season’s peak was 22.4 per cent. Large month-by-month declines in other areas in southern Ontario, such as 14.5 per cent in home sales in the Niagara region and 7.1 per cent in the Hamilton-Burlington area drove the dip in Ontario.
More listings are joining the unsold ones on the market in Ontario, balancing out supply-demand conditions more than before.
The conditions look to be “favouring buyers” now, the report stated, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, the Niagara region and Barrie. Compared to August, the number of new listings in Toronto went up by 11 per cent in September.
Not all regions saw home resales going down. The rate actually picked up in September in a handful of cities, including Edmonton, Halifax and Montreal, which saw a 7.2, 5.9 and 1.5 per cent increase respectively.
SOME BUYERS ENJOYING SOFTER PRICING
These buying conditions come with dampened prices to the benefit of those looking to purchase a home.
“Ontario markets in and around the GTA posted the largest month-to-month declines in September, while price growth in other areas of the province remained relatively flat,” the report stated.
Between August and September, prices crept up slightly in Vancouver and Victoria, but at a rate less than half of that seen in August.
Prices continue to climb in other regions such as Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon, as well as in Newfoundland and Labrador, Moncton and Saint John, N.B.
The report stated that ongoing issues such as higher interest rates and affordability challenges will likely keep buyer demand down in the near future, while the same issues drive more homeowners to consider selling.
“Together these trends would hand buyers more pricing power in the months ahead, driving prices further down in Ontario while restraining gains elsewhere in the country,” the report concluded.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair
A Canadian surveillance flight enforcing North Korea sanctions was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets on Monday, drawing criticism from Defence Minister Bill Blair.
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
'Everything is protected': Israel opens 2,000-bed hospital in parking garage amid war
An underground parking garage at one of Israel’s biggest health-care centres has been transformed into a 2,000-bed hospital — a safe place to care for patients and wounded soldiers should a second front open in the north of the country.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair
A Canadian surveillance flight enforcing North Korea sanctions was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets on Monday, drawing criticism from Defence Minister Bill Blair.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
Ontario tables bill to return Greenbelt land and enhance legal protections
The Ontario government tabled legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
New York City limiting migrant families with children to 60-day shelter stays to ease strain on city
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that he is limiting shelter stays for migrant families with children to 60 days, bidding to ease pressure on a city housing system overwhelmed by a large influx of asylum seekers over the past year.
-
Italian lawmakers debate long-delayed Holocaust Museum revived by far-right-led government
Italian lawmakers on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi roundup of more than 1,200 Roman Jews in the Holocaust with a debate on a measure to partially fund a long-delayed Holocaust Museum in the capital.
Urban battle from past Gaza war offers glimpse of what an Israeli ground offensive might look like
A battle that killed dozens of civilians and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers nearly a decade ago offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead if Israeli forces roll into Gaza as expected.
-
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
Belgian authorities raise terror alert after 2 Swedes are fatally shot in Brussels
Belgian authorities raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital late Monday after the fatal shooting of two Swedes in Brussels that Prime Minister Alexander De Croo linked to terrorism. The gunman remained at large.
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
Labour relations tribunal wants senators' emails in discrimination case
A federal tribunal is asking senators to divulge emails that it believes are relevant to determining whether an employee was fired on the basis of racial discrimination, in a case that pits claims of inequity against the rules governing Parliament.
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Miniature 'Star Wars' X-wing gets over US$3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker's collection
A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a 'Star Wars' film sold for over US$3 million during an auction over the weekend of items both collected and created by longtime Hollywood model-maker Greg Jein.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
Chris Evans says he's 'enjoying life' as a newlywed after marrying Alba Baptista
Chris Evans has traded in his Captain America shield for a wedding band on Saturday during an appearance at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), where he publicly confirmed for the first time that he recently wed actress Alba Baptista.