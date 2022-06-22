Grocery chain Sobeys focuses on price, value as food inflation reaches nearly 10%

Grocery chain Sobeys focuses on price, value as food inflation reaches nearly 10%

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

A woman fuels up an SUV at an Esso gas station, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

OPINION

OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?

With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.