Economy grew 0.5 per cent in January, Statistics Canada reports

OTTAWA -

Economic growth resumed in January and came in better than first expected following a small contraction in December, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Real gross domestic product rose 0.5 per cent to start the year, the agency said, beating its initial estimate for a gain of 0.3 per cent for the month and reversing a contraction of 0.1 per cent in the final month of 2022.

Statistics Canada also said its initial estimate for February indicates growth continued with a gain of 0.3 per cent, though it cautioned the figure will be updated.

"There were many indications that the economy got off to a solid start in 2023, but today's double-barrelled blast of strength is well above even the most optimistic views," BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a report.

"Even if growth stalls in March, it now looks like Q1 will post growth of 2.5 per cent, up from a flat read in Q4. While we continue to look for a notable cooldown in the next two quarters, we are bumping up our GDP growth estimate for all of 2023 by three ticks to 1.0 per cent."

The growth in January came as goods-producing industries gained 0.4 per cent for the month, while services-producing industries rose 0.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada said many of the main drivers for growth in January also contributed the most to the decline in December.

The wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors all rebounded after falling in the previous month.

Wholesale trade gained 1.8 per cent in January, helped by wholesalers of machinery, equipment and supplies, while the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector grew 1.1 per cent after falling 3.3 per cent in December.

The transportation and warehousing sector added 1.9 per cent in January, more than offsetting a drop of 1.1 per cent in December that was due in part to bad weather.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023