Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion

Pipes are seen at the pipe yard at the Trans Mountain facility in Kamloops, B.C., on March 27, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Pipes are seen at the pipe yard at the Trans Mountain facility in Kamloops, B.C., on March 27, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

MORE Business News