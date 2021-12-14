Cineplex awarded $1.24-billion in damages in Cineworld suit

A Cineplex theatre at Dundas Square in Toronto, on Dec. 16, 2019. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A Cineplex theatre at Dundas Square in Toronto, on Dec. 16, 2019. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE Business News