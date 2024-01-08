Canada's anti-money laundering body to leverage AI bets to crack down on bad actors

BREAKING Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causes huge plume of smoke and scatters debris
A large explosion has been reported in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the city's Fire Department on Monday afternoon.
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) raised a few eyebrows last month when it fined the country's two biggest banks - Royal Bank of Canada and CIBC - for a total of C$9 million for violations that included failing to submit suspicious transaction reports, setting a record for fines issued on individual banks.
In comparison, the agency has collected C$23 million in penalties across most business sectors since it received the authority to do so in 2008.
Canada has a reputation of being a law-abiding democracy; think tanks like C.D. Howe estimate between C$100 billion and C$130 billion is laundered annually in the country.
FINTRAC's Deputy Director for Supervision Donna Achimov told Reuters that AI is allowing humans who have the right mindset to analyze much more data than ever before and making it easier to detect more suspicious activity.
The federal government has also added new powers relating to national security, helping FINTRAC staff up in recent years. Staffing levels increased about 28 per cent in fiscal 2023 from two years ago.
The additional resources will help the agency led by Sarah Paquet to work in real-time and mitigate money laundering and terrorist financing risks.
Achimov said one way forward for FINTRAC is to use new technology to scour for suspicious transactions, or additionally to even partner with financial institutions to lower risks.
Suspicious transactions for the 2022-2023 financial year reached 560,858 compared with 585,853 in the previous year and sharply higher than the 114,422 reported in 2015-2016.
About 75 per cnet of all suspicious transactions between April and September 2023 were reported by financial institutions.
The agency has also significantly increased the frequency of meetings to a quarterly occurrence with the larger banks and has held meetings with small and medium-sized banks regularly.
FINTRAC's increased scrutiny comes at a time when TD is facing a rare probe and a likely fine by the U.S. Department of Justice related to its AML practices, shortly after it called off its First Horizon acquisition.
AML and legal experts said FINTRAC's decision to name the banks instead of handling administrative penalties behind closed doors indicates an increase in enforcement activities in the future.
"Everybody's got to take a closer look ... we got to make sure that we've got our i's dotted, cross our t's and we're not letting that dirty money get into our institutions," said Garry Clement, financial crime prevention expert and CEO of Clement Advisory Group.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
A large explosion has been reported in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the city's Fire Department on Monday afternoon.
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.
United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it said Monday, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
Turkiye has lifted its visa requirements for Canadian tourists hoping to visit the country for 90 days.
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.
United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it said Monday, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.
Brazil on Monday observed the anniversary of last year's uprising in the capital when thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings and called for a military intervention to remove President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from office.
U.S. President Joe Biden, responding to protesters shouting 'Ceasefire now,' on Monday said he had been working quietly with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and 'significantly get out of Gaza.'
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned, the French presidency said on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.
A missing Ohio teen was recovered in Florida after she logged in to an online video game at the home of the man who took her, authorities said.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
The federal New Democrats believe they will soon be able to pay off their 2021 election debt, but will await end-of-year fundraising totals before marking the occasion.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day trade event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
Jo Koy couldn't resist poking fun at the mania surrounding Taylor Swift's attendance at NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.
The city of Paris is immortalizing late British music icon David Bowie by naming a street after him in the city's southeast on what would have been his 77th birthday on Monday.
An emergency landing by an Alaska Airlines jetliner has prompted U.S. federal authorities to ground some Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, adding another episode to the troubled history of Boeing's Max lineup of jets. Here is what to know about the Max 9 plane involved, and what comes next.
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Franz Beckenbauer, the German soccer great who helped his country win the World Cup both as player and coach, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf's biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.