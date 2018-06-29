

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





In Canada’s strongest trade action since the Second World War, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s counter-tariffs against the United States will come into effect on Sunday.

The $16.6-billion worth of tariffs will go into place July 1, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposing duties on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Canada, and will stay in place until the steel and aluminum restrictions are removed.

Though the initial list of proposed items to be hit with tariffs may have seemed scattershot at first – including a wide range of consumer items from toilet paper to ballpoint pens, to maple syrup – the retaliatory tariffs have been designed to hit Trump where it hurts.

Targeting industries that make up significant portions of the economies of the states that support Trump and other prominent Republican and Democrat party figures, the tariffs look to exert political pressure on notable decision makers to try and bring about an end to the trade war.

Canada is one of the most notable trading partners for most U.S. states, with only four states exporting less than $10 million of products that will be subject to the retaliatory tariffs.

Some of the states set to be hit hardest by Canada's tariffs, based on how much of the targeted consumer products they shipped north in 2017 include:

Ohio -- $1.3 billion

New York -- $1.2 billion

Illinois -- $1 billion

Wisconsin -- $903 million

Pennsylvania -- $761 million

Washington -- $688 million

California -- $635 million

Michigan -- $573 million

Tennessee -- $517 million

There is a clear trend evident in the states that are targeted – many are states that swung to support Trump in the 2016 election, while others are states with politicians who have already been outspoken about the Trump administration’s trade policies.

With many already concerned about the effect the tariffs could have on jobs, the move increases pressure on U.S. politicians to push back against Trump’s economic policies.

Ohio, which swung to support Trump after voting Democrat in the previous two elections, is the hardest hit of all states with the tariffs targeting the industries that produce products like toilet paper, washing machines, candles and glue.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s Tennessee is another victim of the trade policy, with bourbon whiskey and boats in the crosshairs.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan was also targeted, with Wisconsin farmers already bracing for the sting of tariffs on cucumbers and gherkins, and yogurt.

The values of 2017 imports from U.S. for some of the products targeted by Canada’s preliminary tariffs include:

Herbicides -- $1.13 billion

Motorboats, rowboats, canoes and other pleasure boats -- $646 million

Coffee, roasted -- $525 million

Mayonnaise, salad dressing, mixed condiments -- $522 million

Fungicides -- $418 million

Ketchup and other tomato sauces -- $264 million

Organic facewash -- $229 million

Soups and broths -- $204 million

Whiskey -- $62 million

Maple sugar and maple syrup -- $17 million

Ballpoint pens -- $3.5 million

With files from the Canadian Press