

CTVNews.ca Staff





A steel pipe manufacturer in northern Ontario announced Friday that it’s laying off approximately 40 workers as a result of U.S. tariffs.

Tenaris Algoma Tubes says the job cuts in Sault Ste. Marie are in response to the United States’ 25 per cent tariff on Canadian-made steel, which came into effect on June 1.

The company said in a statement the tariffs have “created an unsustainable market to serve our U.S. customers.”

David McHattie, a director with Tenaris, said “the market outlook remains uncertain as we continue to understand the full-scale impacts of cross-border tariffs and due to the increase in imports to Canada from countries that have also lost the U.S. market as a result.”

The news comes the same day that Ottawa announced its final retaliatory tariff list, along with $2 billion in financial aid to the steel, aluminum and manufacturing industries.

The $16.6 billion in countermeasures announced Friday include tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum, whiskey, orange juice, washing machines, lawnmowers, coffee, yogurt, sleeping bags and motors boats. Those measures begin July 1.

With files from CTV Northern Ontario