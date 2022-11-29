Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history.
In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank, which have grown amid rapidly rising interest rates.
The Bank of Canada's aggressive interest rate hikes this year have raised the cost of interest charges it pays on settlement balances deposited in the accounts of big banks.
That's while the income the central bank receives from government bonds it holds remains fixed.
While testifying before the House of Commons finance committee last week, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem addressed the expected losses.
Macklem said the losses don't affect the central bank's ability to conduct monetary policy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.