ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Japanese automaker Nissan's chief executive steps down after dismal results

By The Associated Press

Published

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.