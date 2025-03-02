ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Anti-DOGE protests at U.S. Tesla stores target Elon Musk’s bottom line

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.