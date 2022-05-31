Asia's factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday, after a cluster of a dozen of children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including a few with the omicron variant. (Chinatopix via AP) Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday, after a cluster of a dozen of children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including a few with the omicron variant. (Chinatopix via AP)

MORE Business News