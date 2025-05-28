ADVERTISEMENT

Business

World shares are mixed after a Japanese government bond auction falls flat

By The Associated Press

Published

A dealer watches computer monitors at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.