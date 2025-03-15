ADVERTISEMENT

Business

With Trump's zigzag actions on trade, March came in like a lion and won't be going out like a lamb

By The Associated Press

Published

A visitor to the city wearing a mask of President Donald Trump poses for a photo in front of a Canadian flag being held by tourists from Toronto showing their support for Canada regarding trade tariffs, in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.