ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump will sign an order extending deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell app

By The Associated Press

Published

The TikTok app logo is shown on an iPhone. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.