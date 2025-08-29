Business

Trump escalates spending fight with Congress, says he will cancel US$5 billion

By Reuters

Published

The U.S. Capitol building is seen on the day of a meeting of US Senators. Ken Cedeno/Reuters via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.