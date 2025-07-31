ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Ridiculous’: Canadian lumber industry reeling after U.S. duty hikes calls for Trump deal

By Andrew Johnson

Updated

Published

Brian Menzies of the Independent Wood Processors Association speaks on why a trade deal is so important for the softwood lumber industry.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.