ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Oreo maker Mondelez sues Aldi, alleging grocery chain copies its packaging to confuse customers

By The Associated Press

Published

This combo of images shows, top row from left, Mondelez's products Nutter Butter, Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies; bottom row from left, shows Aldi’s products, Peanut Butter Creme, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Vanilla Filing, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photos/Nam Y. Huh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.