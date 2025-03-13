ADVERTISEMENT

Business

New poll suggests 40% of Canadians fear losing their jobs due to Trump's tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Bay Street financial district of Toronto is shown on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.