Most Canadians would avoid buying U.S. products post-Trump tariff: Nanos survey

By Ryan White

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on March 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke)


















