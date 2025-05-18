ADVERTISEMENT

Economists expect end of consumer carbon price pulled down April inflation to 1.6%

By The Canadian Press

Published

A gas station north of Newcastle, Ont. display its gasoline per-litre prices as a customer finishes pumping gas on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives


















