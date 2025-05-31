ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Direct attack on Canadian workers’: Steel and aluminum sector reacts to Trump doubling tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally he plans to double tariffs on steel imports into the country to 50 per cent.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.