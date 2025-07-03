ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Defence spending to add ‘staggering’ sum to deficit by 2035, think tank warns

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.