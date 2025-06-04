ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Carney says Canada will take ‘some time’ to respond to doubled U.S. metal tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Trump to sign executive order doubling tariffs on steel, aluminum today

Trump to sign executive order doubling tariffs on steel, aluminum today

‘Anger and anxiety’ over U.S. steel tariffs: Sault Ste. Marie mayor

‘Anger and anxiety’ over U.S. steel tariffs: Sault Ste. Marie mayor

Canadian steel industry ‘deeply concerned’ as potential tariff impact looms

Canadian steel industry ‘deeply concerned’ as potential tariff impact looms

'Now is the time to take another stab at reducing this': Ont. rep in Washington on U.S. tariffs

'Now is the time to take another stab at reducing this': Ont. rep in Washington on U.S. tariffs

Can a trade deal be reached with the U.S. amid growing punitive tariffs against Canada?

Can a trade deal be reached with the U.S. amid growing punitive tariffs against Canada?



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.