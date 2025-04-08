ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian oil and gas producers 'looking through' market volatility: CAPP CEO

By The Canadian Press

Published

A decommissioned pumpjack, right, sits idle beside a functioning one drawing out oil and gas from a well head near Carstairs, Alta., Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.