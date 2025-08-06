ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

If no collective agreement is reached, the union representing 10,000 unionized Air Canada flight attendants said a strike could happen as early as August 16.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.