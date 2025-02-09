ADVERTISEMENT

Business

The calls are growing for action on energy. But what’s the next step for Canada?

By Daniel Johnson and Kendra Mangione

Published

Portfolio manager Eric Nuttall explains where he thinks Canada could have done more in softening relations with the U.S.


















