

CTVNews.ca Staff





The fast-food chain A&W has announced plans to eliminate plastic straws at its restaurants in Canada by the end of the year, making it the first restaurant chain of its kind in North America to do so.

Guests will be offered paper straws which can last up to three hours in a drink, then biodegrade in three to six months. The company says the switch will keep roughly 82 million plastic straws out of landfills annually.

"Reducing waste from landfills is a top priority for A&W and this is one big way that we can make a difference," Susan Senecal, A&W Canada's president and CEO, said in a news release. "We are proud to make this change, which has been driven by the wishes of our guests, franchisees, and

A&W made the announcement in Vancouver on Friday, as part of World Oceans Day.