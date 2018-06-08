

Rachel Kelly, Special to CTVNews.ca





Ikea has promised to eliminate single-use plastic items from its home furnishings and food services operations by 2020.

The Swedish home furnishing giant says it will stop using products such as plastic straws, plates, cups, freezer and garbage bags.

It will also be phasing out the use of disposable plastic in their in-store restaurants.

These changes are expected to take effect by the end of 2019 across 29 countries, including all Canadian locations.

This move is part of a corporate commitment to environmental sustainability, including prolonging the life cycle of products and switching to exclusively renewable or recycled packing materials by 2030.

According to the Conference Board of Canada, Canada produces more garbage per capita than any other developed country. Canada has made plastic reduction a key priority for this week’s G7 following British Prime Minister Theresa May’s move to ban single-use items like plastic straws and cotton swabs in the U.K.

Single-use plastic has become increasingly recognized as a major source of pollution. In 2016, world plastics production totalled around 335 million metric tons. A study from UC Santa Barbara estimated 4.8 million tons of plastic end up in the world’s oceans annually.