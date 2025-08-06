RVH celebrates opening of new live-in addictions treatment centre

Third from right: Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe Warden, Fourth from right: Doug Downey, Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte MPP, Fifth from right: Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO, Sixth from right: Andrea Khanjin, Barrie—Innisfil MPP, Seventh from right: Mina Fayez-Bahgat, County of Simcoe, Eighth from right: Brandon Lewicki, RVH Mental Health and Addictions Program Director and other dignitaries celebrate the opening of the new RVH live-in addictions treatment centre in Barrie, Ont. on Wed., Aug. 6, 2025. (CTV News/ Chris Garry)