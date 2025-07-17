Newmarket fire station honours legacy of former chief Sam Rippey

On Thurs., July 17, 2025, Central York Fire Services hosted a ceremony to name Station 4-1 Sam Rippey Fire Station in honour of the late Newmarket Fire Chief. Pictured left to right; Deputy Mayor Tom Vegh, Councillor Kelly Broome (Chair of the Joint Council Committee), Mayor John Taylor, Kelly Palmer (Sam Rippey’s daughter), Councillor Christina Bisanz and Central York Fire Services Chief Rocco Volpe.

(Town of Newmarket)