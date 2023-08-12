Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube

A 2022 Toyota Tundra is shown at Motor Bella in Pontiac, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A 2022 Toyota Tundra is shown at Motor Bella in Pontiac, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MORE AUTOS NEWS