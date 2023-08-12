Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube

Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickup trucks are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube.

The automaker announced on Thursday that about 17,299 vehicles are involved in the recall in Canada and 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Toyota says the vehicles have a plastic fuel tube that could rub against a brake line, resulting in a fuel leak.

"A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire," the company said.

Toyota says it is working on the final "remedy parts" and until those become available, dealers will install protective material and a clamp on the fuel tube for free.

"Toyota will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023," the automaker said.

Customers are advised to check their vehicle's status online by entering their vehicle identification number.

CNN reported Saturday that this is Toyota's largest recall so far this year in the U.S. and the seventh one involving the 2022 or 2023 Tundra model.