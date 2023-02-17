Tesla recalls 362,000 U.S. vehicles over Full Self-Driving software

Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MORE AUTOS NEWS