Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode

Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a transport truck veered off the road in Adelaide, South Australia, driving on the sidewalk, crashing into fences and smashing into a bus stop.

In the video, the eighteen-wheeler can be seen drifting off the road and onto the sidewalk, taking out a signpost and then a telephone pole before briefly returning to the road.

The truck speeds through an intersection, narrowly missing another car stopped at a red light, before smashing into a bus shelter and ploughing headlong into a line of hedges, trees, and fences.

Paul Brackley, the driver whose dashcam recorded the incident, told Storyful that he was first on the scene after the truck finally came to a halt.

“I helped the driver out of the cabin; I think he was in shock, but ok and just had some blood on his face; he just said he fainted,” Brackley said.

“There was a really terrible noise coming from the truck, and I thought it might even blow up or catch fire; I learned afterwards the truck had hit a gas main.”

Local news reports that the transport company DTL Timbers told 7News Adelaide that the driver had a medical episode behind the wheel.

No one other than the driver was harmed in the incident.