EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment.
Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
The trend has helped push the average price for an EV to almost $73,000, according to Canadian Black Book, making it well out of reach for most households. That's true even with signs of downward pressure from Tesla price drops.
- Top headlines on electric vehicles, and all the latest automotive news
- Top business headlines, all in one place
Experts say cheaper options will be crucial if Canada is to transition away from the combustion engine. They say Chinese automakers could fill the gap if established players don't step up.
"We drastically have to figure out how to produce more affordable vehicles," said Rebekah Young, head of resilience economics at Scotiabank.
In a recent report, her team calculated that EV prices will have to come down by about one-third to be affordable for middle-income households and by half for those in lower-income brackets.
The need for cheaper vehicles comes as Canadians are being squeezed elsewhere on costs like housing. But Young said lower EV prices won't come easily: automakers face rising cost pressure on everything from materials and labour to the huge research efforts and plant retrofits required to transition to electric vehicles.
These, along with supply chain issues, have helped push automakers to focus on larger vehicles.
The options for Canadian EVs have increased to 32 models in 2022 from nine models in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency. In that same period, the number of SUV options grew to 19 from two while the number of small car models actually shrank, dropping to two from three.
The IEA warned in its latest EV outlook that the "overwhelming dominance of SUVs and large models" is a major concern in efforts to move away from fossil fuels.
Automakers argue they're using higher-priced vehicles as a way to help fund the transition, and could roll out cheaper options in the future.
But North American companies might not have the luxury of time.
The European market is already under pressure from Chinese manufacturers increasingly looking to expand beyond their home market after years of intensive, state-sponsored growth at home that has led to radically cheaper vehicles.
BYD, backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, launched a hatchback called the Seagull at the Shanghai auto show in April. It starts at the equivalent of about $14,600 for a 305-km range version.
The company has been promoting its Dolphin model in Europe, though at a notably more mid-market rate of about 30,000 euros, joining a big push on the continent by MG, owned by China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp., along with Volvo parent Geely and more recent entrants like NIO Inc.
The European Commission said last month that the market is being "flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars" as it launched an anti-subsidy investigation.
It won't be so easy to do the same in North America, however, because the U.S. government has a 27.5 per cent tariff on Chinese EV imports and its buyer incentive programs are linked to vehicles produced regionally.
Canada doesn't have the same protectionist measures, but it's likely not a big enough market for Chinese automakers to launch here alone, said Sam Fiorani, vice-president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.
But Chinese automakers are already gaining ground in Mexico, he said, which will likely lead to a production plant in the next few years that would give them access to the full North American market.
"The Chinese imports into Mexico have been growing at such a rate that it's inevitable that we'll see an announcement of a plant," Fiorani said.
A wave of cheaper Chinese vehicles could help Canada reach its EV targets, but would mean the loss of the benefits of domestic production that the Canadian government is betting so heavily on, said Young.
Governments and companies have to use the time available now to figure out solutions, rather than just try to keep out the competition, she said.
"You can erect barriers and that buys you a bit more time, but it doesn't necessarily accelerate, in a meaningful way, innovation."
She said that BYD's rivalling of Tesla on global EV sales shows there's less time to respond than some expect.
"What was kind of a theoretical, down-the-road risk, it transpired into something looking pretty real."
Tesla has for years promised a substantially cheaper EV is coming, possibly in the US$25,000 range, but it's still not available.
Detroit automakers, however, have shown mixed signals in pushing toward more affordable vehicles.
General Motors will soon begin sales of an EV version of its Chevy Equinox SUV that should start at around $38,000, but it also announced earlier this year it would discontinue its Bolt EV, one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. The company did a U-turn in July, saying it would bring out a new version of the Bolt, but it's still not clear what that will look like.
The industry push toward bigger vehicles has also made gasoline-powered options further out of reach, leaving the average cost for a vehicle in Canada up over a third since the start of the pandemic at $66,000.
Higher prices for conventional vehicles have helped narrow the gap with EVs, said Daniel Breton, head of industry association Electric Mobility Canada.
He said it's still crucial for automakers to offer entry-level, smaller EV cars, but there are other barriers to get past too.
Supply shortages and long wait times are still the norm for most brands, and there are still misconceptions about charging needs, range, and the cost picture for electric vehicles, said Breton.
A soon-to-be released survey from Electric Mobility Canada, for example, found that the majority of Canadians don't know there's a $5,000 federal rebate on EVs, he said, which can be added on top of provincial incentives that can make a difference in the choice to purchase one.
"The key to me has to do with education, education and education, because there's so much that people do not know about electric cars."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.
Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank
Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, a spokesperson for the Egyptian army said.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Politics
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
-
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
Health
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
Entertainment
-
Move over Jimmy Kimmel, it's now the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
The LA Bowl announced on Saturday that Rob Gronkowski has signed a multiyear agreement to partner with the college football postseason game. LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will take place at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16 and match teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.
-
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'