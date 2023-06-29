Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements

The sun sets over highway 401 traffic during the winter solstice in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg) The sun sets over highway 401 traffic during the winter solstice in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

MORE AUTOS NEWS